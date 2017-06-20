3M CEO Thulin will no longer be required to retire at 65
The company also said it appointed Michael Roman chief operating officer and Hak Cheol Shin as vice chairman, effective July 1. 3M's stock has soared 142% since Thulin has been CEO through Monday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average
