Western NY-based Moog Inc. to expand locally, add 200 jobs

A western New York-based defense and aerospace contractor plans to expand its two Buffalo-area facilities and add 200 jobs. State economic development officials announced Moog Inc.'s $53 million expansion project during Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's visit to Buffalo on Wednesday.

