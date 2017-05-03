USW inches closer to Titan contract vote

The United Steelworkers union seems to be getting closer to voting on a five-year labor agreement with Titan International Inc. covering three locals. USW District 7 Director Mike Millsap had indicated May 1 that all remaining unresolved contract issues have been settled and will be sent to the negotiating committee by May 5 for review, according to a statement by USW Local 745 in Freeport.

