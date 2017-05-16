Third Time Is Not the Charm for PPG as Azko Nobel Rejects Another Offer
PPG Industries has been pursuing a growth-by-acquisition strategy. In just the past year, it has purchased companies in China, Italy, Romania, and the U.S., building on previous acquisitions, such as its acquisition of Mexican paint giant Comex and Dutch paint producer SigmaKalon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Mon
|swedenforever
|10
|Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12)
|Sun
|Connie Durant
|8
|Sleepy's defamation case against Select Comfort... (Mar '15)
|May 12
|Dane Davis
|3
|Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment
|Apr '17
|Halton UK
|1
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar '17
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC