The close: TSX closes up as oil rises, earnings lift U.S. stocks
Canada's main stock index rallied on Friday ahead of the Victoria Day holiday long weekend, led by energy shares as oil prices rose, while the financials and materials groups also climbed. The S&P/TSX composite index was up 181.3 points, or 1.19 per cent, at 15,458.46 as the price of U.S. benchmark crude oil rose nearly $1 to $50.29 .
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|10
|Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12)
|May 14
|Connie Durant
|8
|Sleepy's defamation case against Select Comfort... (Mar '15)
|May 12
|Dane Davis
|3
|Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment
|Apr '17
|Halton UK
|1
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar '17
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
