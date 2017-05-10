Study: More than 8 in 10 in U.S. beli...

Study: More than 8 in 10 in U.S. believe manufacturing industry critical to country's prosperity

Smartware Group, producer of the modern Bigfoot CMMS solution for maintenance teams worldwide, has selected 5ME as its preferred asset monitoring partner to deliver enhanced asset visibility and automation across the manufacturing enterprise for predictive maintenance leveraging the industrial internet of things . 5ME's Freedom eLOG, a cloud asset monitoring system, works in conjunction with cloud-based Bigfoot CMMS to deliver asset condition monitoring and maintenance activity automation.

