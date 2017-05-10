Study: More than 8 in 10 in U.S. believe manufacturing industry critical to country's prosperity
Smartware Group, producer of the modern Bigfoot CMMS solution for maintenance teams worldwide, has selected 5ME as its preferred asset monitoring partner to deliver enhanced asset visibility and automation across the manufacturing enterprise for predictive maintenance leveraging the industrial internet of things . 5ME's Freedom eLOG, a cloud asset monitoring system, works in conjunction with cloud-based Bigfoot CMMS to deliver asset condition monitoring and maintenance activity automation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plant Services.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sleepy's defamation case against Select Comfort... (Mar '15)
|10 hr
|Dane Davis
|3
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Apr 17
|payme
|9
|Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment
|Apr 15
|Halton UK
|1
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar '17
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC