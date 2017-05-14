State Treasurer State of Michigan Has...

State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $368 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc.

State Treasurer State of Michigan lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 342,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period.

