Sherry Houtkin Sells 6,466 Shares of ...

Sherry Houtkin Sells 6,466 Shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (DE) (GENC) Stock

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Gencor Industries, Inc. major shareholder Sherry Houtkin sold 6,466 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $102,874.06.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manufacturing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May 15 swedenforever 10
News Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12) May 14 Connie Durant 8
Sleepy's defamation case against Select Comfort... (Mar '15) May 12 Dane Davis 3
News Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment Apr '17 Halton UK 1
News Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu... Mar '17 duramaxx_2003 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 3
News Rantoul's Future (Sep '09) Mar '17 Cheryl Bishop 5
See all Manufacturing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manufacturing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,355 • Total comments across all topics: 281,101,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC