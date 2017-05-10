RPT-Akzo's rebuff of PPG pushes bid battle into uncharted territory
AMSTERDAM, May 12 As U.S. paintmaker PPG Industries considers whether to keep pursuing Dutch peer Akzo Nobel after being rebuffed three times, the fate of the Dulux owner is moving into uncharted territory. While PPG still hopes to broker a takeover deal with support from a large proportion of Akzo's own shareholders, Akzo's boards are determined to remain independent and plan to issue extra dividends and sell a chemicals division to keep investors happy and suitors at bay.
