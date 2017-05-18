Propulsion problems put Australian wa...

Propulsion problems put Australian warships out of action

14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Australia is investigating if problems in the propulsion systems of two $1.5 billion warships built by manufacturers from Spain, Germany and Britain are the result of design flaws. Naval engineers are trying to figure out exactly what is causing the problems onboard the HMAS Adelaide and HMAS Canberra, the largest ships ever constructed for the Royal Australian Navy.

