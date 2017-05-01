The company is ba... )--Regulatory News: Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. today released the following regular monthly Net Asset Value and Performance Report for the month ... )--Liberty Mutual Insurance announced today it has completed its acquisition of 100 percent ownership interest in Ironshore Inc., a premier global specialty company, from Fosu... )--Canada Goose today announced the appointment of John Davison as an independent member to the company's Board of Directors and member of the Audit Committee, effective imme... )--Aujourd'hui, Canada Goose a nomme John Davison membre independant de son conseil d'administration et membre de son comite d'audit.

