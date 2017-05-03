Photo Release--Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces the Election...

Photo Release--Huntington Ingalls Ind...

Huntington Ingalls Industries announced today that its Board of Directors has elected Jennifer R. Boykin to serve as executive vice president of HII and president of HII's Newport News Shipbuilding division, effective July 1. She will succeed Matt Mulherin, who announced that he will retire on Aug. 1 after a 36-year career at Newport News Shipbuilding. Mulherin was named Newport News Shipbuilding's president in 2011 and is responsible for all engineering, operations and programs at the division, including the most complex ships in the world: nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines.

