Patrick Acquires Three Marine Manufacturing Firms

Patrick Industries Inc. announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Leisure Product Enterprises LLC , a holding company with three manufacturing subsidiaries under its umbrella: Marine Concepts/Design Concepts, Florida Marine Tanks , and Marine Electrical Products . According to a press release, LPE primarily serves the marine and industrial markets with combined fiscal 2016 revenues of approximately $75 million.

