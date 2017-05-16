Parker Scheduled to Present at the 20...

Parker Scheduled to Present at the 2017 Electrical Products Group...

Parker Hannifin Corporation , the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the 2017 Electrical Products Group Conference in Longboat Key, Florida on May 23, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time. Parker's scheduled presenter is Tom Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

