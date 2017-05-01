Manufacturing industry output jumps to three-year high
Output in Britain's manufacturing industry jumped to a three-year high in April as new orders charged ahead on strong domestic and overseas demand. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/business/news/article35672732.ece/1c19b/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-8be88ef5-84a5-45a6-b5f8-24c88442d4f3_I1.jpg Output in Britain's manufacturing industry jumped to a three-year high in April as new orders charged ahead on strong domestic and overseas demand.
Manufacturing Discussions
