Magna unveils camera-equipped mirrors
In a bid to expand its presence in the onboard camera market, Magna International has introduced a camera-based advanced driver assistance technology designed to help prevent traffic accidents caused by blind spots. In a bid to expand its presence in the onboard camera market, automotive parts supplier Magna International Inc. has unveiled a camera-based advanced driver assistance technology designed to help prevent traffic accidents caused by blind spots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canadian Plastics Magazine.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|10
|Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12)
|May 14
|Connie Durant
|8
|Sleepy's defamation case against Select Comfort... (Mar '15)
|May 12
|Dane Davis
|3
|Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment
|Apr '17
|Halton UK
|1
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar '17
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC