Loved ones gather to remember Chesape...

Loved ones gather to remember Chesapeake senior killed in DUI crash

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

A Christian Wake Service is being held for Kaitlyn Duffy at 5:30 p.m. at St. Stephen Martyr Roman Catholic Church, with the family receiving friends from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Kaitlyn, 18, was just weeks away from graduation when police say she was hit and killed by a drunk driver on Friday afternoon. Jerode Johnson, 31, the driver of the truck that hit Duffy's car, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, maiming as a result of DUI, felony hit and run resulting in a death, DUI 1st offense and driving on a suspended operator's license.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manufacturing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May 15 swedenforever 10
News Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12) May 14 Connie Durant 8
Sleepy's defamation case against Select Comfort... (Mar '15) May 12 Dane Davis 3
News Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment Apr '17 Halton UK 1
News Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu... Mar '17 duramaxx_2003 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 3
News Rantoul's Future (Sep '09) Mar '17 Cheryl Bishop 5
See all Manufacturing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manufacturing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,366 • Total comments across all topics: 281,304,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC