Loved ones gather to remember Chesapeake senior killed in DUI crash

A Christian Wake Service is being held for Kaitlyn Duffy at 5:30 p.m. at St. Stephen Martyr Roman Catholic Church, with the family receiving friends from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Kaitlyn, 18, was just weeks away from graduation when police say she was hit and killed by a drunk driver on Friday afternoon. Jerode Johnson, 31, the driver of the truck that hit Duffy's car, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, maiming as a result of DUI, felony hit and run resulting in a death, DUI 1st offense and driving on a suspended operator's license.

