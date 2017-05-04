Lockheed Martin is moving ballistic missile jobs to Florida
Lockheed Martin Corp. plans to move about 300 ballistic missile program jobs from California to Florida's Space Coast over the next two years. Lockheed Martin Space Systems Co.
