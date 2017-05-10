Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Lockh...

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Lockheed Martin, Procter & Gamble And Credit Suisse

12 hrs ago

On CNBC's "Mad Money," Jim Cramer advised his viewers to hold a long position in Lockheed Martin Corporation . If the stock drops to $260, he would pull the trigger and buy more.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 18,281 • Total comments across all topics: 281,023,787

