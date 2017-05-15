Jane Scaccetti Purchases 3,000 Shares...

Jane Scaccetti Purchases 3,000 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. Director Jane Scaccetti bought 3,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00.

