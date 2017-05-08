Insider Buying: Schroder Asian Totl R...

Insider Buying: Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt Co PLC (ATR) Insider Acquires 684 Shares of Stock

Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt Co PLC insider Christopher A. Keljik bought 684 shares of Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt Co PLC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 290 per share, with a total value of A 1,983.60 .

