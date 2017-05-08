Insider Buying: Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt Co PLC (ATR) Insider Acquires 684 Shares of Stock
Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt Co PLC insider Christopher A. Keljik bought 684 shares of Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt Co PLC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 290 per share, with a total value of A 1,983.60 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Apr 17
|payme
|9
|Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment
|Apr 15
|Halton UK
|1
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar '17
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC