Growth in American manufacturing jobs? It's happening in Michigan
Today's jobs report reinforces the slow yet steady recovery of the auto industry. Since 2009 when auto manufacturing jobs bottomed out at just over 600,000 jobs, the sector has seen steady improvement: back above 900,000 jobs for the past two years and at 946,300 in April, according to today's report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Apr 17
|payme
|9
|Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment
|Apr 15
|Halton UK
|1
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar '17
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC