Goodyear Tire & Rubber displays total solution package at WasteExpo
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co ., Akron, Ohio, will bring its total solution of products, a nationwide network, services and fleet management tools to WasteExpo from May 9 to 11 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. "Waste haul fleets are continuously looking for ways to reduce their operating costs, and Goodyear's total solution can help them achieve this important objective," says Evan Perrow, senior product marketing manager of North America commercial marketing.
