Gardner Denver Announces Pricing of its Initial Public Offering
Shares of Gardner Denver's common stock are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on May 12, 2017 under the symbol "GDI," and the offering is expected to close on May 17, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions. Gardner Denver has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,195,000 shares of its common stock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sleepy's defamation case against Select Comfort... (Mar '15)
|3 hr
|Dane Davis
|3
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Apr 17
|payme
|9
|Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment
|Apr 15
|Halton UK
|1
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar '17
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC