Flir RSX-F Thermal Fire Sensor for Rail Coaches

Read more: Mass Transit

Flir Systems Inc. featured the Flir RSX-F intelligent sensor for advanced fire detection inside rail coaches at the UITP Global Public Transport Summit. The Flir RSX-F uses the Flir Lepton thermal sensor and high-definition visual imaging for fire and occupancy detection as well as CCTV monitoring.

