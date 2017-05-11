Feds investigating shotgun shooting death of bald eagle
The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday that an agent from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is gathering evidence. The agent also recovered the body of the male bird, named Camellia after first being mistaken as a female.
