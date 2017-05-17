Exclusive: Germany asks U.S. for clas...

Exclusive: Germany asks U.S. for classified briefing on Lockheed's F-35 fighter

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The German Air Force this month sent the U.S. military a written request for classified data on the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jet as it gears up to replace its current fleet of fighter jets from 2025 to 2035. The letter, sent by the Air Force's planning command and seen by Reuters, makes clear that the German government has not yet authorized a procurement program and is not committed to any particular aircraft to replace its current warplanes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manufacturing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May 15 swedenforever 10
News Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12) May 14 Connie Durant 8
Sleepy's defamation case against Select Comfort... (Mar '15) May 12 Dane Davis 3
News Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment Apr '17 Halton UK 1
News Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu... Mar '17 duramaxx_2003 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 3
News Rantoul's Future (Sep '09) Mar '17 Cheryl Bishop 5
See all Manufacturing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manufacturing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,119 • Total comments across all topics: 281,091,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC