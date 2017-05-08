Elliott Takes Akzo Nobel to Court to Oust Chairman in PPG Bid Battle
U.S. activist investor Elliott Management Corp. has asked a Dutch court to force Akzo Nobel NV to hold a special shareholder meeting seeking the removal of its chairman, its latest attempt to force the paint maker into sale talks with rival PPG Industries Inc. Elliott said Tuesday it filed a petition with the Dutch business court, known as the Enterprise Chamber.
