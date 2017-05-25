Dow/DuPont: MOFCOM Grants First Conditional Clearance of 2017

On 2 May 2017, China's Ministry of Commerce announced its conditional clearance of the proposed US$130 billion all-stock merger of equals between the Dow Chemical Company and E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company , marking the first conditional clearance that MOFCOM has granted this year. MOFCOM imposed structural and behavioural remedies on both parties - which are active in plastics, chemicals and agro-chemicals, among other sectors - to address various competition-related concerns.

