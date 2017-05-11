Dow Chemical Co Plans Quarterly Divid...

Dow Chemical Co Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Dow Chemical Co announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 28th.

