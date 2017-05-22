Defense stocks at record highs on Trump-Saudi deal

Several well-known American defense contractors got a big lift Monday thanks to new deals by the Saudi Arabian government to purchase weapons, ships, aircraft and other military equipment in the wake of President Trump's visit to the kingdom. Lockheed Martin said on Saturday that Saudi Arabia was spending more than $28 billion on missiles, radar defense systems and 150 S-70 Black Hawk helicopters, among other things.

