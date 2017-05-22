Defense stocks at record highs on Tru...

Defense stocks at record highs on Trump-Saudi deal

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WVNY

Several well-known American defense contractors got a big lift Monday thanks to new deals by the Saudi Arabian government to purchase weapons, ships, aircraft and other military equipment in the wake of President Trump's visit to the kingdom. Lockheed Martin said on Saturday that Saudi Arabia was spending more than $28 billion on missiles, radar defense systems and 150 S-70 Black Hawk helicopters, among other things.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manufacturing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May 15 swedenforever 10
News Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12) May 14 Connie Durant 8
Sleepy's defamation case against Select Comfort... (Mar '15) May 12 Dane Davis 3
News Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment Apr '17 Halton UK 1
News Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu... Mar '17 duramaxx_2003 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 3
News Rantoul's Future (Sep '09) Mar '17 Cheryl Bishop 5
See all Manufacturing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manufacturing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,921 • Total comments across all topics: 281,218,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC