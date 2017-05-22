Deere Beats Estimates With $802M Profit in Q2
The company sees "signs of further stabilization" in market conditions as it reports its first sales increase in 13 quarters. John Deere posted a bigger-than-expected second-quarter profit and its first sales increase in 13 quarters, apparently confirming its view that key markets for its farm equipment are stabilizing.
