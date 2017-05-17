Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisit...

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

** Brazil approved the planned merger of Dow Chemical Co and DuPont, conditioned on a global divestment plan including its Brazilian corn seed business. ** An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus sold a 25 percent stake in Indian non-bank lender Capital First Ltd for 17.67 billion rupees in stock market transactions.

