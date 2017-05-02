Cummins reports 7 percent first-quart...

Cummins reports 7 percent first-quarter gain, raises outlook for 2017

12 hrs ago

Cummins Inc. reported this morning that its first-quarter revenues for this year reached $4.6 billion, an increase of 7 percent from the same quarter in 2016. Stronger demand from construction and mining customers and higher sales from a distributor acquisition in the fourth quarter of last year offset the impact of weaker truck production in North America, and international sales improved by 17 percent, the company said in a news release.

