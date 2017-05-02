Cummins reports 7 percent first-quarter gain, raises outlook for 2017
Cummins Inc. reported this morning that its first-quarter revenues for this year reached $4.6 billion, an increase of 7 percent from the same quarter in 2016. Stronger demand from construction and mining customers and higher sales from a distributor acquisition in the fourth quarter of last year offset the impact of weaker truck production in North America, and international sales improved by 17 percent, the company said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Apr 17
|payme
|9
|Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment
|Apr 15
|Halton UK
|1
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar '17
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC