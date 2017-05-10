Cummins CEO: Bright future ahead
Cummins Inc.'s chairman and CEO said the company is excited about future opportunities for success, including joint ventures and technological innovation. That was the message shared by Tom Linebarger to shareholders, company employees and guests Tuesday during Cummins' annual meeting at Columbus Engine Plant.
