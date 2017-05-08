Court Determines TAR Without Keyword Search Culling First is Preferable: eDiscovery Case Law

In FCA US, LLC v. Cummins, Inc., No. 16-12883 , Michigan District Judge Avern Cohn decided a dispute between the plaintiff and defendant on whether the universe of electronic material subject to Technology Assisted Review review should first be culled by the use of search terms by agreeing with the plaintiff that "[a]pplying TAR to the universe of electronic material before any keyword search reduces the universe of electronic material is the preferred method."

