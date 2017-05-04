China's shadow banking crackdown coul...

China's shadow banking crackdown could upset global markets

6 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Very much the driving force behind the 'reflation trade', the global repercussions of further Chinese regulatory and monetary tightening to tame financial risk could become a lot more severe Amid all the talk of remarkably subdued levels of volatility, signs of potentially severe stress are emerging from one of the most - if not the most - vulnerable areas in global financial markets: China's unruly shadow banking sector. The Beijing government's efforts to discipline its financial system and rein in a huge credit bubble have already led to a deterioration in sentiment in the country's equity and debt markets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

