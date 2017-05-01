China conditionally approves Dow-DuPo...

China conditionally approves Dow-DuPont merger

Read more: People's Daily Online

China has decided to greenlight the merger of chemical giants Dow Chemical and DuPont after nearly a year of antitrust investigations, but asked the two to divest some businesses as preconditions of the approval. The Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday in a statement that the merger will boost their market shares for some chemicals and limit competition in the Chinese market and beyond.

