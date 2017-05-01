China conditionally approves Dow-DuPont merger
China has decided to greenlight the merger of chemical giants Dow Chemical and DuPont after nearly a year of antitrust investigations, but asked the two to divest some businesses as preconditions of the approval. The Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday in a statement that the merger will boost their market shares for some chemicals and limit competition in the Chinese market and beyond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at People's Daily Online.
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Apr 17
|payme
|9
|Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment
|Apr 15
|Halton UK
|1
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar '17
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC