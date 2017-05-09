Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $2.275 Million Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies
Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 39.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,780 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the period.
