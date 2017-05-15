Cavaliers jerseys to have Goodyear logo next season
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co have reached an agreement that will place the company's "Wingfoot" logo on players' jerseys starting in the 2017-18 season, the two Ohio-based organizations said on Monday. The deal is the latest to be announced as part of the NBA's three-year pilot program to sell ads on uniforms.
