CAT: Headed To The Dog House

CAT: Headed To The Dog House

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

These payout ratios have been artificially sustained for the past decade at a huge cost in desperately slashing operating margins to retain cash flow. With still declining operating margins of just 1.08% now, the recent dividend can only be seen as an attempt to attract and retain investors by pumping a value trap via.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manufacturing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sleepy's defamation case against Select Comfort... (Mar '15) Fri Dane Davis 3
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) Apr 17 payme 9
News Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment Apr 15 Halton UK 1
News Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu... Mar '17 duramaxx_2003 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 3
News Rantoul's Future (Sep '09) Mar '17 Cheryl Bishop 5
News Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ... Mar '17 Solarman 1
See all Manufacturing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manufacturing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,900 • Total comments across all topics: 280,991,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC