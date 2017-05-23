Car manufacturing industry is strong despite fall in production, industry body says
The outlook for the car manufacturing industry is still positive despite production falling by almost a fifth last month compared with a year earlier, a report says. Around 122,000 cars were built, 18% fewer than in April 2016, with the reduction blamed on the late East bank holiday.
