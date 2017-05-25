Car manufacturing industry is strong ...

Car manufacturing industry is strong despite fall in production, industry body says

12 hrs ago Read more: East Anglian Daily Times

The outlook for the car manufacturing industry is still positive despite production falling by almost a fifth last month compared with a year earlier, a report says. Around 122,000 cars were built, 18% fewer than in April 2016, with the reduction blamed on the late East bank holiday.

Chicago, IL

