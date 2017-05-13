Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Cuts Pos...

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Cuts Position in Flowserve Corp

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of Flowserve Corp by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 617 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manufacturing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sleepy's defamation case against Select Comfort... (Mar '15) Fri Dane Davis 3
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) Apr 17 payme 9
News Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment Apr 15 Halton UK 1
News Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu... Mar '17 duramaxx_2003 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 3
News Rantoul's Future (Sep '09) Mar '17 Cheryl Bishop 5
News Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ... Mar '17 Solarman 1
See all Manufacturing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manufacturing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,252 • Total comments across all topics: 281,001,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC