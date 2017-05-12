Barrington Research Equities Analysts...

Barrington Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sparton Co.

Equities research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Sparton in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Barrington Research analyst R. Hokanson now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.45.

