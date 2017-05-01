BAE Systems adding 530 jobs in York

BAE Systems adding 530 jobs in York

BAE Systems will be adding 530 new jobs to its West Manchester Township facility as part of a three-year expansion plan. BAE Systems adding 530 jobs in York BAE Systems will be adding 530 new jobs to its West Manchester Township facility as part of a three-year expansion plan.

