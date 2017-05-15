Atos showcases expert Sap Hana soluti...

Atos showcases expert Sap Hana solutions for manufacturing industry at Sapphire Now Conference 2017

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: PR-inside.com

Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, showcases its comprehensive suite of solutions and services 'Built for SAP HANA' which enable manufacturers to dramatically improve production uptime and efficiency, while lowering maintenance costs. Building on an established 32-year partnership with SAP, Atos presents its end-to-end expertise in SAP-driven solutions for a range of markets on booth #1245.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manufacturing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) 22 hr swedenforever 10
News Stephen Myers, former P.S.1 charter school prin... (Aug '12) Sun Connie Durant 8
Sleepy's defamation case against Select Comfort... (Mar '15) May 12 Dane Davis 3
News Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment Apr 15 Halton UK 1
News Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu... Mar '17 duramaxx_2003 1
News The Market In 5 Minutes Mar '17 USS LIBERTY 3
News Rantoul's Future (Sep '09) Mar '17 Cheryl Bishop 5
See all Manufacturing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manufacturing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,368 • Total comments across all topics: 281,053,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC