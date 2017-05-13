Analysts Anticipate Kadant Inc. (KAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.88 Million

Analysts Anticipate Kadant Inc. (KAI)...

14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kadant Inc. will announce $111.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant's earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.8 million to $115.54 million.

