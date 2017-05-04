AkzoNobel rejects third takeover bid from PPG worth $29 bln
This Monday, April 24, 2017, file photo, shows the office building for PPG Industries at PPG Place in Pittsburgh. PPG said it's disappointed that Dutch industrial paints and chemicals company AkzoNobel has rejected its takeover bid for a third time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manufacturing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Apr 17
|payme
|9
|Acton's longstanding shop for power equipment
|Apr 15
|Halton UK
|1
|Caterpillar officials discuss federal probe, bu...
|Mar '17
|duramaxx_2003
|1
|The Market In 5 Minutes
|Mar '17
|USS LIBERTY
|3
|Rantoul's Future (Sep '09)
|Mar '17
|Cheryl Bishop
|5
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
|Pratt & Whitney Threatens To Shut Down Cheshire... (Jul '09)
|Mar '17
|G Carter
|87
Find what you want!
Search Manufacturing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC