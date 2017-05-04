AkzoNobel rejects 3rd PPG Industries takeover bid

Dutch industrial paints and chemicals company AkzoNobel has rejected a third unsolicited takeover bid from American rival PPG Industries, saying it is not in the interests of shareholders. In a statement Monday, AkzoNobel says its plan, announced last month, to spin off its Specialty Chemicals unit within 12 months to boost growth "offers a superior route to growth and long-term value creation and is in the best interests of shareholders and all other stakeholders."

